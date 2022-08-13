Priyanka Chopra To Ellen DeGeneres; Celebs Mourn Unfortunate Demise Of Anne Heche

Hollywood actress Anne Heche was declared brain dead on Friday almost a week after her tragic car crash which took place on August 5. The late actress’ car crashed into a residential building and caught fire in the Mar Vista of Los Angeles. Following the accident, the 53-year-old actress suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury," as per her publicist, and went into a coma. She was kept on life support for a week in the hospital before she was declared brain dead on Friday. Her family has decided to donate her organs.

Actress’ demise has left the world shocked and numb. Countless fans and celebrities took to their respective social media handles to pay tribute to Anne Heche. Global icon Priyanka Chopra mourned the actress and shared an emotional eulogy on social media. She penned an overwhelmingly heartfelt note on her Instagram stories that read, “My heart goes out to Anne Heche’s children, family, friends, and everyone who grieves. It was an honour to have known you and worked by your side. You were a lovely person and an incredible actress. You will always have a special place in my heart. Rest in power, Anne (with a heartbreak and folded hands emoticon)."

Furthermore, Ellen DeGeneres, who had dated Anne from the year 1997-2000, also expressed her grief via her Instagram stories and wrote, “This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love."

Anne’s ex-husband Coley Laffoon also dropped a video on his Instagram feed that left fans in tears. He expressed his love for Anne in the video and said that he is always going to miss her.

Meanwhile, Kate & Leopold actor George Hahn paid his tribute on his Twitter handle. The text of his tweet read, “This is heartbreaking. She always delivered such intelligent, unexpected and riveting performances."

Anne Heche rose to popularity for featuring as Jonny Depp’s girlfriend in Donnie Brasco. The actress received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress for her performance in the 2004 movie Gracie’s Choice. She was also known for her roles in The Legend of Korra and Wag the Dog.

