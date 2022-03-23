Priyanka Chopra to Host Pre-Oscar Event With These Hollywood Stars at Beverly Hills

Priyanka Chopra will be hosting the Pre-Oscar event alongside American actor Mindy Kaling and comedian Kumail Nanjiani on Wednesday. Priyanka’s other co-hosts include Bela Bajaria, Maneesh K. Goyal, and Shruti Ganguly.

The former Miss World has been shooting for multiple projects and also welcomed her first child this year via surrogacy. Recently, the actor-singer also organised a grand Holi party at her house in the US.

The Pre-Oscar event will be sponsored by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, UTA, Johnnie Walker, South Asian Arts Resiliency Fund of the India Center, and the Juggernaut.

The event will take place at the Beverly Hills in California and will celebrate the talents of South Asia.

Priyanka Chopra last appeared in the Hollywood movie The Matrix Resurrections and has several upcoming projects, including the series Citadel and rom-com Text For You as well as Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, which will also feature Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Priyanka has also reportedly teamed up with British actor Sienna Miller for an upcoming Hollywood film which will be based on the novel Secret Daughter authored by Shilpi Somaya Gowda. The movie will be directed by Singaporean director Anthony Chen, and its storyline will revolve around two women who are connected by a child.

The Oscars 2022, the 94th Academy Awards will take place on March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

