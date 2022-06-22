Priyanka Chopra to Katrina Kaif, 5 Times Birthday Boy Thalapathy Vijay Romanced Bollywood Divas

Thalapathy Vijay doesn’t need a special mention. Vijay is one of the most trusted and fan favourite actors in the South film industry. He has given many remarkable characters and almost all his films have been declared hits. He is also one of the highest-paid actors in the Tamil film industry. Thalapathy Vijay has been in the film industry for more than two decades. During his career, he has worked and romanced many actresses, including Bollywood divas.

From Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu to Katrina Kaif, the actor has romanced Bollywood actresses in many films. On his birthday, let’s take a look at 5 Bollywood actresses that romanced Thalapathy Vijay.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra made her acting debut with Thalapathy Vijay’s movie Thamizhan in 2002. The actress was seen romancing Thalapathy Vijay in the film. Thamizhan was directed by Majith.

Bipasha Basu

Not just Priyanka Chopra, even Bipasha Basu made her South film debut opposite Thalapathy Vijay. The two were seen romancing in the film Sachein, which was directed by John Mahendran. Genelia D’Souza played the main female lead in the film and Bipasha had a long cameo.

Genelia D’Souza

Genelia D’Souza and Thalapathy Vijay were seen in the film Sachein and their on-screen chemistry had impressed the viewers. The film was declared a hit in 2005.

Isha Koppikar

Isha Koppikar and Thalapathy Vijay were seen in the commercially successful film Nenjinile, which was released in 1999. Not just the movie, but even the songs were a hit among the viewers. Reportedly, it was Thalapathy Vijay, who had recommended Isha’s name for the female lead in Nenjinile.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Thalapathy Vijay may have not worked together in a film, but the two were seen in an ad.

