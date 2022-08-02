Priyanka Chopra To Katrina Kaif: What Bollywood Celebs Eat For Breakfast

They say breakfast is a must to give a good start to the day. One should eat healthy breakfast to prepare for the work ahead While there are many options of food to chose from for your breakfast, do you know what Bollywood celebs eat for their first meal of the day? Well, let’s take a look.

John Abraham

John Abraham is a fitness enthusiast and has inspired many when it comes to staying healthy. The actor has not tasted cold drinkx in many years and stays away from packaged drinks and juices. For breakfast, John Abraham takes 6 egg whites, four toasts with butter, 10 almonds and a large glass of fruit juice.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra has been ruling Bollywood and Hollywood with her remarkable performances. The actress is also known for her toned body. Priyanka Chopra likes to keep her breakfast simple and takes two egg whites or a glass of skimmed milk along with oatmeal.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina likes to keep her breakfast nutritious. She starts her day with four glasses of water. Her breakfast consists of oatmeal or any cereal, egg whites and a glass of pomegranate juice. Katrina Kaif once stated that she tries to eat the right amount of food and on time. She also added that she takes out special time to have a healthy breakfast.

Bollywood celebrities are always conscious about what they eat and how much they eat to stay healthy and fit. They follow certain diet and strict gym routine to look a certain way.

