Priyanka Chopra Turns 40: The Matrix Resurrections to Baywatch; List Of Global Icon's Hollywood Projects

HAPPY BIRTHDAY PRIYANKA CHOPRA: Priyanka Chopra has now become a massive global phenomenon. Admired for both her acting prowess and sartorial picks, her journey to becoming a global icon is nothing short of an inspiration. Priyanka Chopra began her career when she was merely 18 and won the Miss World Pageant in 2000, following which she entered the film industry. Ever since then, she has earned global recognition for her versatile roles across Hollywood and Bollywood.

Today, she is celebrating her 40th birthday and on the special occasion here we have compiled a list of her Hollywood projects that must be on your watchlist.

Baywatch

Helmed by Seth Gordon, Baywatch is a 2017 American action comedy film featuring Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, and David Hasselhoff alongside Priyanka Chopra. She plays the role of the main antagonist, Victoria Leeds, in the movie that follows the life of Mitch Buchannon (David Hasselhoff). Along with his team, Mitch takes down a drug lord in order to protect their beach. The Matrix Resurrections

The science-fiction action film stars Keanu Reeves, Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra, and Neil Patrick Harris in the lead roles. The fourth instalment of the Matrix film franchise is set sixty years after the events in The Matrix Revolutions and follows the life of Neo, who needs to fight his enemies in the new version of Matrix to free Trinity from captivity. Priyanka Chopra plays the role of Sati in the film that released in 2021. Quantico

Quantico marks Priyanka Chopra’s debut Hollywood project and her role as agent Alex Parish garnered her global recognition. The television series follows the life of a group of young FBI recruits who arrive at the Quantico base in Virginia to gain training to become special agents. Unbeknownst to them, some of them hide suspicious secrets. Citadel

Citadel is an upcoming science-fiction drama show jointly created by the Russo brothers and Patrick Moran for Amazon Prime Video. Priyanka Chopra will once again feature as an agent namely Nadia Sinh in this action-packed spy series. The show will also feature several local language spinoffs set in India, Spain, and Mexico. The Indian version will feature Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in pivotal roles. It’s All Coming Back To Me

It’s All Coming Back To Me is yet another upcoming Hollywood project of Priyanka Chopra. Helmed by James C Strouse, the movie is the remake of a 2016 German film titled SMS fur Dich, which was based on a novel by Sofie Cramer. Apart from Priyanka Chopra, Celine Dion, Sam Heughan, Omid Djalili, Celia Imrie, and Russell Tovey play pivotal roles in the film.

