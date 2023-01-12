Priyanka Chopra Turns Heads in Golden Plunging Dress At An Event In London, Fans Call Her ‘Goddess’

Global diva Priyanka Chopra is currently making her fans go gaga over her stylish appearance in London, UK. The Baywatch star and her husband Nick Jonas, who stay in Los Angeles, welcomed their daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy earlier last year. Amid enjoying her motherhood phase, she is continuing to make headlines for her super stylish appearances. On Thursday night, PeeCee who is in the city to promote a makeup brand wore a skintight golden dress, and needless to say, she got the fashion police to have a run for their money.

The Isn’t It Romantic actress, who is in London to promote a beauty brand, stepped out in a strapless golden dress with a thigh-showing slit. Many impressed fans took to social media to react to photos and videos of Priyanka’s latest look in London. We got pics and videos from Pee Cee’s OOTD in a post shared by her fan page. “Pretty is a small word, compared with how gorgeous she is looking tonight," wrote a fan page on Instagram along with Priyanka’s video from London. “How pretty she is," it added.

Take a look at the video here:

Soon after a video was shared, fans also praised Priyanka’s gilded look that showed off her curves. One of the fans wrote, “Our desi Cleopatra." Another one commented, “Absolutely gorgeous and that pretty smile."

Priyanka Chopra has been giving fans a peek inside her fun-filled London trip. She has been documenting everything from meeting fans to capturing her glamorous looks on Instagram Stories. The actor was recently joined by entrepreneur and socialite Natasha Poonawalla as they enjoyed ‘butter binges, cocktails’.

Priyanka also shared a series of images and videos on Instagram Stories from her London trip, where she met fans, posed for selfies and signed autographs.

Earlier, the Desi Girl of Bollywood had also shared a glimpse of her outing at London’s Piccadilly Circus, where she posed in front of a giant billboard featuring her in an ad.

