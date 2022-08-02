Priyanka Chopra Visits Poland to Meet Ukrainian Refugees, Spends Time With Kids

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who has been associated with the UNICEF for a long time now visited Poland to meet the refugees of the Ukrainian war. The global icon shared a video montage of hers interacting with the kids and women in the refugee center. Along with it, Priyanka penned a long note talking about the crisis. Taking to her Instagram Story handle, she wrote, “The invisible wounds of war are the ones we don’t usually see on the news. Yet, they were so evident to me today as started day 1 of my @unicef mission in Warsaw. 2/3 of Children from Ukraine have been displaced (internally and externally). This HUGE number is the devastating reality of a war where 90% of the people crossing the border are women and children."

The note continued, “70% of those who have fled, crossed the border into Poland, and large government supported Reception Centres have been set up to make the transition as easy as possible. @unicef responded to this emergency by setting up Blue Dot Centres in 11 locations across Poland and 37 across the region together with @refugees."

“The Blue Dot Centers play a very necessary role, and in many ways are a rare safe haven for women and especially the children. They offer so much…. Access to important, relevant information, mental health support, providing mother and baby areas to allow them much needed privacy, and play areas, which are so critical for kids who come from conflict situations to be able to feel a sense of normalcy. It is predominantly staffed by Ukrainians including many who have also fled the war themselves," she concluded.

Take a look:

This is not the first time Priyanka Chopra spoke up for the refugees of war. A couple of months back, she posted a news clipping of Ukraine in February 2022. She had called the situation “terrifying" and said it was difficult to even comprehend how the situation had escalated to a “catastrophic point."

