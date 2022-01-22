Priyanka Chopra Wasn't Really Joking When She Said 'Nick and I are Expecting' at Jonas Brothers Family Roast

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been plagued by questions about starting a family ever since they got married, in December 2018. The power couple finally put all speculation to rest by announcing on January 21 that they had welcomed a baby via surrogacy. While congratulatory messages poured in from family, friends and well wishers, fans also couldn’t help but notice that Priyanka had indeed hinted that the couple was expecting at the Jonas Brothers family roast that dropped on Netflix in November 2021.

Followers were taken by surprise when Nick and Priyanka simultaneously posted on their respective Instagram handles, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via a surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much." But some were quick to point out that PC’s apparent ‘joke’ that she and Nick were ‘expecting…’ during the roast, wasn’t such a joke after all.

While roasting Nick Jonas during the Netflix special, Priyanka stunned her husband and the world with an almost pregnancy announcement. Priyanka was up on the stage roasting the brothers, and she made one comment about how she and Nick are the only ones who don’t have kids yet.

“If you don’t know, we are the only couple who doesn’t have kids yet. Which is why I’m excited to make this announcement. Sorry babe. Nick and I are expecting… to get drunk tonight and to sleep in tomorrow," Priyanka exclaimed. The pregnant pause (pun intended), seemed to have caught even Nick unawares, as he wore a stunned expression for a few seconds.

Though it was filmed at the end of October, the Jonas Brothers Family Roast dropped on Netflix in November and netizens are now bringing back the same on joke on Twitter, emphasizing that the actress was speaking the truth after all.

With the baby announcement coming in two months after the roast was aired, it’s all making sense since their surrogate would have been pregnant at that time.

While Nick and Priyanka’s announcement posts didn’t reveal much, TMZ reports that their baby, a girl, was born last Saturday (January 15).

