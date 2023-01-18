Priyanka Chopra Watches RRR With SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani in US, Praises Ram Charan, Jr NTR

SS Rajamouli’s RRR is on a winning spree in the West. After the Golden Globes 2023 and Critics Choice Awards, the Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer has managed to bring home yet another accolade. This time from Seattle. RRR bagged the award for Best Action Choreography at the Seattle Critics Awards 2023. Global icon Priyanka Chopra congratulated the entire team of RRR for yet another global win. She shared a snap, where she is seen speaking on the stage, on her Instagram Stories. Priyanka is seen standing next to filmmaker SS Rajamouli and composer MM Keeravani.

“Least I can do to contribute to this Incredible Indian film’s journey. Good luck and congratulations," she captioned the post. In the next post, Priyanka Chopra posed with SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani.

The official account of Seattle Film Critics announced RRR’s big win on Twitter as well. “The SeattleCritics 2022 award for BEST ACTION CHOREOGRAPHY: RRR," the tweet read.

Previously, RRR scripted history at the Golden Globes. Its insanely viral track Naatu Naatu won the Best Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. Several Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan congratulated the entire RRR team. Priyanka Chopra, who has been a presenter at the awards quite a few times, hailed the team on the massive win. She wrote: “Congratulations team RRR, SS Rajamouli garu, MM Keeravani garu, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt. First ever Asian movie to win a Golden Globe for a song. Amazing win for Indian cinema."

Meanwhile, at the 28th Critics Choice Awards RRR took home not one but two awards. At the ceremony held in Los Angeles, the film won the awards for Best Song for its viral track Naatu Naatu as well as in the category of Best Foreign Language Film. The official Twitter account of RRR shared the news along with MM Keeravaani’s acceptance speech.

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR is based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters - Alluri Seetharama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (essayed by Jr NTR). The movie’s ensemble cast also included Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in pivotal roles.

