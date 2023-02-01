Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in Shaakuntalam soon but the actress recently grabbed headlines after she shared her first look from the Indian installment of Citadel which will be directed by Raj and DK. The spy-universe franchise that is already underworks in Hollywood and is being helmed by the Russo Brothers will consist of several spin-offs based in different countries. One of them being India that’ll feature Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Priyanka Chopra, who will headline the Richard Madden starrer film, welcomed Samantha on board with a sweet message.

On Wednesday, the Quantico actress took to her Instagram stories to share Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first look from Citadel. Along with that, she penned, “So excited about the world of Citadel expanding. Cannot wait to share it with u all."

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Prime Video India teased the actress’s persona through a picture of her rocking a brown leather jacket, black trousers, and aviator sunglasses. Her caption read, “The mission is on… we have started rolling for the Indian installment of Citadel." Following this, the Russo Brothers shared Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s first look with the caption, “Production has officially started for the Indian installment of Citadel… Welcome to the team @samantharuthprabhuoffl."

Advertisement

As revealed by Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios to Variety, Citadel spinoff series will also take place in Italy and Mexico. She had told the portal, “Local language and regional series are very important to us. We’re investing hugely in Citadel from the Russo Brothers. It’s a big global [spy thriller]. I’ve seen the first three episodes. The whole idea behind that show is global storytelling with standalone local series that feed into the storylines and fill in details about specific characters. So there’s a show set in India featuring a big star and showrunners there who are working under the umbrella of Citadel that will fill in the details of Priyanka Chopra’s character."

Read all the Latest Movies News here