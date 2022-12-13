Priyanka Chopra Wins Hearts As She Responds To a User After Her Bareilly Days Pics From 1990s Go Viral

Just a few days back, a social media user shared a video revealing that her mother knew global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas during her Bareilly days in the 1990s. Now, days after the video surfaced online, PeeCee reacted to the video, leaving everyone completely impressed. “Wow! Pls tell your mom I said hi!! Thx for sharing the pictures," she wrote in the comment section.

Soon after the Priyanka’s comment, the social media user also replied expressing her happiness. “Oh my god, it’s really kind of you to reply ❤️ I wasn’t expecting this! My mom dearly remembers you and cherishes lots of fond memories of you and your father," the reply read.

Advertisement

For the unversed, a social media user had shared a video on Instagram last week, revealing that her mother knew Priyanka in Bareilly. The video was set to the tune of Desi Girl from PeeCee’s 2008 movie Dostana. It featured a girl with a surprised expression on her face as the caption read, “My mom just told me that she knew Priyanka Chopra in Bareilly in the 90s." Following this, the clip featured several photographs of her mother along with Priyanka Chopra. The actress was seen sporting a striped top and black pants.

For the unversed, before Priyanka Chopra became Miss India 2000 runner-up and Miss World in 2000, she used to live in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. She completed her education at the city’s Army Public School.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. She will next be seen in Jim Strouse’s directorial It’s All Coming Back To Me. The film also stars Russell Tovey, Lydia West and Sam Heughan in lead roles. The movie is currently in its post-production stage and is expected to release next year in May. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa in her pipeline which will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead.

Read all the Latest Movies News here