Priyanka Chopra Wishes 'Happiness' to Malala Yousafzai on Wedding; Lilly Singh Sends Congratulations

Malala Yousafzai, the campaigner for girls’ education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who survived being shot aged 15 by a Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012, tied the knot with Asser. Malala made the announcement on social media on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old, who lives in Britain, said she and her new husband got married in the city of Birmingham and celebrated a ‘small nikkah’ ceremony at home with their families.

“Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life," she wrote on Instagram, adding two pictures to her post. “Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead," she added.

Advertisement

Several celebrities congratulated the newly married couple. Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and wished Malala all the joy and happiness as she begins a new chapter in her life. The actress wrote, “Congratulations @malala Wishing you so much joy and happiness…You are an absolute vision."

Canadian vlogger and talk show host Lilly Singh, too, congratulated Malala. Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon called Malala’s nikah ceremony a “wonderful moment."

Though Malala gave no other information about her husband apart from his first name, Internet users identified him as Asser Malik, general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s High Performance Centre.

As recently as July this year, Malala told British Vogue magazine that she was not sure if she would ever marry. “I still don’t understand why people have to get married. If you want to have a person in your life, why do you have to sign marriage papers, why can’t it just be a partnership?" she was quoted as saying in a lengthy profile.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.