Priyanka Chopra Wishes Nani on Birth Anniversary With Cute Pic of Her Reading News About The Actor

Global star Priyanka Chopra is very close to her family. The actress who stays in her LA home with her husband Nick Jonas often drops glimpses of her memorable moments with her close ones. On Saturday, the Baywatch actor marked her maternal grandmother’s birth anniversary with a cute picture. Priyanka’s maternal grandmother, Madhu Jyotsna Akhouri, died in June 2016. The actor, who often shares pictures and stories about her grandmother, shared another glimpse of their bond.

The Dostana star took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture that showed her grandmother reading an article in the newspaper about the actor. Priyanka captioned it, “Happy Birthday nani. Miss you always," adding a red heart emoji.

Well, this isn’t the first time Priyanka had shared pictures with her Nani. Earlier, the actor posted childhood pictures with her grandmother and her mother Madhu Chopra and shared how her ‘nani’ had helped her mother in raising her. One of the pictures showed Priyanka feeding her grandmother. She captioned the post, “All of 6, celebrating my Nani’s (maternal grandmother) birthday. She helped raise me while my mom and dad balanced studying and medical careers. She was a hugely consistent part of my upbringing. I feel so lucky that I had so many strong maternal figures in my life."

Priyanka had previously said at the time of her grandmother’s death that she believes she will always be there with her. The actor had said in a statement, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs Madhu Jyotsna Akhouri, our beloved mother and grandmother, freedom fighter, social activist, MLA, amongst other things. She was an amazing woman who lived a full life, filled with purpose and love…Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us every day."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for Citadel, an Amazon Prime Series that also stars Eternals and Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. She also has James C. Strouse’s ‘It’s All Coming Back To Me.’ She will appear in the romantic comedy alongside Sam Heughan. Apart from these, the actress will also be making her comeback in Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in lead.

