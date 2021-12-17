Priyanka Chopra Wore Showstopping Looks While Promoting The Matrix Resurrections; See Pics

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently busy with The Matrix Resurrections press tour. She is working shoulder to shoulder with OG stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss, who are faces of the Matrix movie. Priyanka has been working on a choc-o-block schedule to promote the film, and in the process, she did not forget to share sneak peeks with her fans. In the last few days, Priyanka has flaunted many looks from the promotional event, which will leave you gasping for breath. On Friday, December 17, which marked the last day of Matrix movie promotion, Priyanka shared a set of pictures and the actress looked simply gorgeous.

In an all-black outfit, Priyanka wore a black net dress and paired it with a black corset top and the same colour blazer. While she tried her locks in a high pony, a few strands of hair were left loose on her face. Priyanka opted for glass finish make-up and to add a bit of a contrast, the actress opted for a greenish eye shadow. She posed for the camera and these clicks are just breathtaking.

Before this, Priyanka was seen giving total boss vibes as she sported a bright red formal pant suit. The umbrella cut pants and the coat, with a belt wrapped around, resulted to be a stellar outfit. Priyanka had left her tresses open and kept the accessories and the make-up minimalistic. The actress added a bit of drama by extending the wings of her eyeliner, and it has surely complemented the overall look. In the accessories, Priyanka just wore big golden hoops.

On Thursday, the actress had shared a photo of herself with the Matrix gang, featuring Keanu, Carrie Anne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, and Neil Patrick Harris. Posting the picture, Priyanka wrote, “Gang is all here!"however, she mentioned that Jada Pinkett Smith and Jonathan Groff are missing from the snap.

The picture, which is presumably taken between media interactions, features the six actors smiling for the camera. Matrix 4 will hit the theatres on December 22.

