Priyanka Chopra's Birthday Post For Her Mom Madhu Is Cutest of All and It Features Daughter Malti Too

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her official Instagram on Thursday night to send wishes to her mother Madhu Chopra on her birthday. For the special day, PeeCee dropped an adorable picture that features her daughter Malti Marie too. In the adorable click, Priyanka’s mother can be seen holding Malti in her arms as Priyanka also sits beside her.

Priyanka penned a heartwarming note in the caption and talked about her mother continues to inspire her. We also see PeeCee addressing her mother as ‘Nani’ in the post. “Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I’ve seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani," she wrote.

Fans and friends were quick to shower love in the comment section. Among others, Nick Jonas also dropped a cake emoji. “Happy Birthday Madhuji- lovely to see 3 generations !!! Lots of love ❤️ to u, baby & Priyanka" Poonam Dhillon wrote. Tanisha Mukherji and Zoya Akhtar also sent wishes to Priyanka’s mother.

On Mothers’ Day this year, Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas revealed that their daughter Malti was home finally after 100 days. Back then, Priyanka revealed that their daughter was born premature and had been in the NICU (neonatal intensive care unit) for 100 days. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," the actress had written.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was shooting for the web series Citadel until last month. She will also be seen in the Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

