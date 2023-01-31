Priyanka Chopra finally allowed the world to see her daughter Malti Marie’s face! Born in January 2022, Priyanka and Nick Jonas had been hiding their way in the posts they shared for privacy reasons. However, on Monday, the actress joined the Jonas Brothers members — Nick, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas — and their respective wives Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas to attend The Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony honouring The Jonas Brothers and revealed Malti’s face.

At the event, which marked Malti’s first public event, Priyanka was seen carrying Malti in her arms as she greeted attendees. Malti was seen wearing an adorable tweed outfit with a white onesie. She was sporting a pretty bow. Malti grabbed everyone’s attention with her cuteness!

Priyanka also shared pictures from the event sans Malti and showered the Jonas Brothers with love following the milestone Walk of Fame star ceremony. “So proud of you my love! Congratulations @jonasbrothers," she wrote. Nick dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

Priyanka and Nick welcomed Malti via surrogacy. Revealing her reason to choosing surrogacy, Priyanka told British Vogue, “I had medical complications, this was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months…You don’t know me, You don’t know what I’ve been through. And just because I don’t want to make my medical history, or my daughter’s, public doesn’t give you the right to make up whatever the reasons were."

