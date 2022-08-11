Priyanka Chopra's Daughter Malti Marie is the New 'Desi Girl' in Town, See Adorable Pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became proud parents to their first-born Malti Marie Chopra Jonas this year. The celebrity couple welcomed their daughter through surrogacy this January. Although they have refrained from revealing the face of their little one on social media, Nick and Priyanka often post glimpses of their daughter. Recently, the actress took to her Instagram story section to share a photo of Malti and the words on her outfit stole everyone’s attention.

Following the footsteps of her mother, little Malti is the new ‘Desi Girl’ in town. Confused? Take a look at Priyanka’s Instagram Story:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first daughter in January this year. Later in the month of May, PeeCee announced that her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was finally home after spending 100 days in NICU. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," she wrote. Nick Jonas recently performed at an event of the same Los Angeles hospital where his and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter stayed for 100 days in NICU.

Meanwhile, PeeCee’s mother Madhu Chopra recently hinted that the couple is likely to share a picture of their baby girl once she is one year old. She also talked about how Priyanka and Nick divide parenting duties equally and said, “Priyanka and Nick already discussed being equally involved as parents. I give a massage and Nick gives her a bath and changes her diapers."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the Hollywood film It’s All Coming Back to Me and Russo Brothers’ web series Citadel. The actress will also be making her Bollywood comeback with the film Jee Le Zaraa which also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

