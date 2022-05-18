Priyanka Chopra's Face Covered in Bruises on Sets of Citadel, She Calls It 'Tough Day at Work'

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘tough day at work’ involved some (hopefully fake) bruises! The actress is currently working on her upcoming series Citadel and shared a picture from the sets with her fans. In the picture, Priyanka was seen covered in bruises, with patches of blood on her face.

Sharing the picture on her Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Did u have a tough day at work as well? (grinning emoji)

#actorslife #citadel #adayinthelife." The picture received reactions from many, including Awkwafina. The Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings star dropped fire emojis.

However, many fans couldn’t tell if she was really hurt or if it was a picture from the sets and immediately raised concern. “Omg for a sec I thought you got hurt," a fan confessed. “What happened are you ok," asked another.

Priyanka resumed work last week, returning to the sets of Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel is a spy series that stars Priyanka in the lead with Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden. Later, the show’s Indian adaptation will also be released. The Indian series will be directed by Raj and DK of The Family Man fame.

Her new schedule on the series began shortly after she and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter home. The couple revealed that their daughter, Malti, was born prematurely and was in the NICU for over 100 days.

“After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home," Priyanka wrote, revealing that Malti came home on Mother’s Day. “There is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you," she added.

Besides Citadel, Priyanka has a number of projects lined up. These include Text For You, Jee Le Zara and Ending Things.

