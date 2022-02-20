Priyanka Chopra's Father-In-Law Makes Rare Remark About Her Dad Dr. Ashok Chopra: 'Wish We Could...'

Nick Jonas’ father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr aka Papa Jonas dropped a moving comment on Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Dr Madhu Chopra’s Instagram post featuring the actress’ late father Dr. Ashok Chopra. On Saturday, Madhu shared a picture with Ashok and marked their wedding anniversary. The picture, taken during one of their trips to the beach, featured the couple seated on a rocky shore while they posed for the camera.

Madhu shared the post with a sweet note. “A beautiful journey. Blessed," she wrote, adding the hashtags Dr Ashok Chopra, Dr Madhu Chopra and anniversary. Priyanka was among the first people to comment on the post. She wrote, “Amazing picture!!" adding a heart-eyed and a teary-eyed emoji.

Advertisement

Papa Jonas joined in and dropped a sweet comment too. He confessed he wished that the Jonas family had the opportunity to meet him. He added that he was glad Madhu and Priyanka were a part of the family. “Happy anniversary! We wish we could have known him. Thankful for you and Priyanka in our lives," he wrote.

Dr Ashok Chopra passed away in 2013, after having a long battle with cancer. He was a physician in the Indian Army and took his last breath at the age of 62. Priyanka, who has often spoken about how close she was to him, was devastated after his death. Her father’s death took a toll on her mental health. In a nod to her father, Priyanka got the words ‘Daddy’s little girl’ inked on her wrist in his handwriting. Priyanka often speaks about how her dad was her biggest cheerleader.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Jonas and Chopra families are often seen spending time together. They celebrated Priyanka’s first Christmas after her wedding together. More recently. Madhu Chopra too had reached out to Paul on Instagram and wished him on his birthday. “Happy birthday, my dear Kevin Sr. Stay blessed, love you," she had said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.