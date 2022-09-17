Priyanka Chopra’s Friend Has A Special Birthday Wish For ‘Jiju’ Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas celebrated his 30th birthday on September 16. It was the first birthday after Nick and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Jonas. The trio recently boarded a private jet and headed to an unknown destination to celebrate Nick’s birthday. Besides numerous wishes from friends and fans that poured in on social media, PeeCee’s friend Tamanna Dutt had a special way of wishing “Jiju" Nick on his birthday.

Tamanna took to Instagram and posted a lovely photo of herself with the Jonas family. In the picture, Tamanna, Priyanka, Malti, and Nick can be seen posing for the lens. Along with sharing the picture, she wrote, “Happiest Birthday Jiju. Miss you guys." As Priyanka and Nick haven’t revealed their daughter’s face to the masses as of yet, Tamanna also decided to hide the toddler’s face with a red-heart emoji in the picture.

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas, on Thursday, shared a video on Instagram before heading to the secret destination for celebrating his birthday with his wife and daughter. This short glimpse was from a private airport. Nick was seen rocking a black T-shirt while Priyanka sported a denim dress in the video. In the latter half of the video, Nick also made a goofy face to express his excitement about his intimate birthday bash. Captioning the video, Nick wrote, “Here we go…#30."

Back in July this year, Nick Jonas celebrated Priyanka Chopra’s birthday with a bang. Various videos and photos from her birthday bash had also gone viral on social media back then. In one of the clips, Nick was seen shaking a leg with his mother-in-law Madhu Chopra.

On the career front, Nick, along with Kevin and Joe, was last seen performing in Mexico City. On the other hand, Priyanka is busy with several projects in the pipeline, including Ending Things, a comeback in Bollywood with Jee Le Zaraa and her OTT debut with Citadel.

