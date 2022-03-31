Priyanka Chopra's Mom Madhu Chopra Reveals She Wanted to Quit the Miss World Pageant For This Reason

Priyanka Chopra is a well-known name not only in Bollywood but also in Hollywood. The Global icon enjoys popularity both in her country and abroad and has an impressive lineup of projects in both Bolly and Holly. However, before reaching this level of fame, the actress had her moment of doubts. Priyanka came into the limelight by winning the Miss World title in 2000. Now, in an interview with ETimes Lifestyle, her mother Dr Madhu Chopra revealed that she wanted to quit the pageant at one time.

“After the smaller events finished and she didn’t win anything, she was very upset and cried. She said that she wanted to back out. I told her to just settle down and think that she has got this opportunity that so many other girls don’t get. I told her, ‘You are intelligent, smart, so just go out there and have fun. You don’t have to win anything’. So she went out there without any pressure, which worked. The confidence that she had was because she knew she was not failing us and she did good," she shared with the publication.

She further revealed that Priyanka was very conscious about her body, her skin tone and also about the fact that she never modelled or wore stilettos or sarees. At that time, Dr Madhu had advised her daughter to work on her assets.

“So the real good advice I gave her was, ‘work on your assets, work on what you feel is your best, so nobody will see what you feel are your flaws’. Though there were no flaws at all. And I told her that don’t believe in body shaming of any kind, you are what you are. If you make it out there, then good, don’t be under pressure, just enjoy."

Priyanka Chopra will be making her comeback in Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaara. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas also welcomed their firstborn this year through surrogacy.

