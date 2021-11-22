Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Mother Rubbishes Rumours After Frenzy Over Actor Dropping Surnames From Instagram Bio | Exclusive

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ mother Madhu Chopra rubbished all rumours about the actor’s marriage to American singer Nick Jonas. “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours," Madhu Chopra told News18.com about the buzz online over trouble in Priyanka’s and Nick’s marriage. Priyanka earlier had dropped both her surnames - Chopra and Jonas - from her Instagram profile and that caused fans and netizens to have a meltdown.

Priyanka’s Instagram bio now has only her first name in place of Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Fans reacted with disbelief and sadness over the change. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in 2018 in extravagant ceremonies in India. A leading Bollywood actress, Priyanka met Nick when she went to the US to act in Hollywood shows and films.

A couple of days back, the actress had said that her most cherished piece of jewellery that she received as a gift was her engagement ring. In a conversation with fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue, she said that it was her engagement ring gifted by Nick Jonas that she cherished the most. The diva, who owns some of the most expensive clothes and accessories in her collection, was gifted the ring having costed reportedly around $2,00,000 by Nick in 2018.

Priyanka and Nick recently also Diwali at their new Los Angeles home. The actress-producer had shared a series of photos featuring herself and Nick and wrote: “Our first diwali in our first home together. This one will always be special. Thank you everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You’re my angels. To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home. And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas. You are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full. Happy Diwali."

Besides dressing up in festive wear and throwing a glittery party, the couple also performed Lakshmi puja on the occasion. Nick took to his Instagram to share a lovely boomerang video of them having fun at the Diwali party, thanking Priyanka for introducing him to Indian traditions and festivals.

