Priyanka Chopra's Next Hollywood Project to Be an Adaptation of Secret Daughter, Details Inside

After a successful career in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra is already making her presence felt in Hollywood. She was last seen in the fourth instalment of the Keanu Reeves starrer The Matrix, and then signed a project, Ending Things, with MCU fame Anthony Mackie. Now, the global icon has come on board for another Hollywood project. She will be starring in the adaptation of Shilpi Somaya Gowda’s novel Secret Daughter, which will be adapted by Shruti Ganguly, as reported by Deadline.

The film will be helmed by Anthony Chen and will also be starring Sienna Miller.

The novel revolves around two women, whose storylines take place in San Franciso and India. They are connected by a child. As per reports, it will be produced by Amazon Studios.

Apart from these, the global icon has a series of projects in her kitty. Priyanka was last seen in Matrix Resurrections alongside Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith. She also has films like Citadel and Text For You in her kitty. She would also be seen in the Bollywood film Jee Le Zara alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a grand Holi party after the birth of their child in January. Priyanka shared a series of photos and videos, which also has a group picture after everyone has played with colors. She captioned the post as, “To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy Holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing Holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed." Here’s the post:

The celebrity couple had welcomed their first baby through surrogacy. Even though Priyanka and Nick have refrained from revealing the gender of their baby, it was reported that they welcomed a baby girl.

