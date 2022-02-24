Home » News » Movies » Priyanka Chopra's 'Photo Dump' Gives a Glimpse of Her Life After Welcoming a Child, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra's 'Photo Dump' Gives a Glimpse of Her Life After Welcoming a Child, See Pics

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby through surrogacy in January
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first baby through surrogacy in January

The photo dump also gave a glimpse of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' daughter's nursery, decorated with soft toys and a statue of Baal Gopal.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: February 24, 2022, 08:30 IST

Last month, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their firstborn through surrogacy and took to their respective social media handles to share the news through a joint announcement. Since then, both Priyanka and Nick have maintained a low profile both online and offline and haven’t shared any detail on their newborn or their personal lives. However, the actress and the global icon took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her life post motherhood. She shared several photos on the social media platform and one of the pictures also give a glimpse of her daughter’s nursery, decorated with soft toys and a statue of Baal Gopal (Lord Krishna).

The first post in the series is a close-up selfie of hers where she looks like she is concentrating hard on something. The second one is a food photo and the third one is an adorable sunkissed photo of Nick and Priyanka.

She captioned it as, “Photo dump 💋"

Take a look:

Undoubtedly, the couple is busy taking care of the baby they welcomed through surrogacy. On Sunday, they took some time out and headed out on a drive. Taking it to the story of her Instagram account, Priyanka had shared a picture along with the caption, “My favorite kind of Sunday". She added a heart emoticon. In the wholesome and romantic picture, PeeCee is holding Nick’s hand, while they are seated in a car.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Hollywood film The Matrix: Resurrections along with Keanu Reeves. The Sky is Pink actress will be next seen in an Indian wedding comedy movie with Mindy Kaling. Not just this, but she also has a film titled Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in her pipeline.

first published: February 24, 2022, 08:30 IST