Priyanka Chopra's 'Photo Dump' Gives a Glimpse of Her Life After Welcoming a Child, See Pics

Last month, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their firstborn through surrogacy and took to their respective social media handles to share the news through a joint announcement. Since then, both Priyanka and Nick have maintained a low profile both online and offline and haven’t shared any detail on their newborn or their personal lives. However, the actress and the global icon took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her life post motherhood. She shared several photos on the social media platform and one of the pictures also give a glimpse of her daughter’s nursery, decorated with soft toys and a statue of Baal Gopal (Lord Krishna).

The first post in the series is a close-up selfie of hers where she looks like she is concentrating hard on something. The second one is a food photo and the third one is an adorable sunkissed photo of Nick and Priyanka.

She captioned it as, “Photo dump 💋"

Take a look:

Undoubtedly, the couple is busy taking care of the baby they welcomed through surrogacy. On Sunday, they took some time out and headed out on a drive. Taking it to the story of her Instagram account, Priyanka had shared a picture along with the caption, “My favorite kind of Sunday". She added a heart emoticon. In the wholesome and romantic picture, PeeCee is holding Nick’s hand, while they are seated in a car.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Hollywood film The Matrix: Resurrections along with Keanu Reeves. The Sky is Pink actress will be next seen in an Indian wedding comedy movie with Mindy Kaling. Not just this, but she also has a film titled Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in her pipeline.

