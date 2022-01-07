Priyanka Chopra's Unseen Video of Diwali Aarti with Her American Chef Makes Indian Fans Proud

Priyanka Chopra’s life has always been a well-publicised one. Whatever she does becomes a matter of public scrutiny right from her wardrobe selection to her dropping the surname Jonas from her social media handle. Now, a video that surfaced online has gotten applause from her fans. It is a video of Priyanka and her chef Sami Udell taking part in an aarti at their Los Angeles residence.

The unseen video was posted by a fan club on Instagram, and is from Diwali last year when Lakshmi Puja was performed at Priyanka’s house. Priyanka and her chef are doing the aarti while husband Nick Jonas can be seen clapping and praying behind them. The video was posted with the caption. “How sweet! Priyanka and Sam (her chef) doing the puja together too, Pri made sure everyone in the house participates and bring prosperity and abundance. Blessings to all of them."

Fans of the actress were pretty impressed by the video and dropped their love in the comments section. One comment read, “A lot of respect for both Priyanka and Nick for always treating their staff and friends as family. May God bless them with lots of happiness." Another user said, “Bless this family and their house", while a third wrote, “This is purity."

Sami Udell is a private chef who has cooked for several celebrities in the US, including LA’s top athletes, musicians, actors, and has a special relationship with the Jonas-Chopra family.

Priyanka had earlier shared a picture from the same event on Instagram where she was clad in a yellow saree and Nick was donning a white kurta-pyjama.

Priyanka had last year, in an episode of Victoria’s Secret’s VS Voices podcast, opened up about Nick embracing her culture and asking her to do a puja at home every time they achieved something big.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in the fourth entry to the Matrix series, The Matrix Resurrections. The film stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith among others.

