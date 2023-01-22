Priyanka Chopra's Weekends Are All About Self Love and No Filter Selfies, Take a Look at Pics

Priyanka Chopra is a global star. Not only does she enjoy unparalleled stardom in India but in the USA as well. As such, the Desi girl is bound to make headlines whenever she steps out from the comforts of her house or shares a glimpse of her personal life with her fans on social media. Following that trajectory, the Quantico star took out some time for herself on the weekend and greeted fans with a ‘no-filter’ avatar of herself.

On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a couple of pictures in her most natural element. While the first snap was a mirror selfie that showed the actress rocking a white top and navy blue track pants, she also had a charcoal face mask applied on her face. Priyanka captioned the post with “Self Love(heart-eye emoji)". Meanwhile, another snap was a glam selfie that seamlessly accentuated her cheekbones through red blush and some minimal makeup. The Dil Dhadakne Do actress smiled coyly in her blue hoodie. For this picture, PeeCee wrote, “No Filter Saturday (with red heart emoji)".

Priyanka Chopra, who has cemented her place in Bollywood with her films and is now making a mark in Hollywood, recently added another feather to her cap. The actress and global icon became the first Indian actor to rule the cover of British Vogue. Not just that, the actress had also posed with her and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti for the magazine’s photoshoot and took to Instagram to share the photos.

The caption was an excerpt from Priyanka Chopra’s interview with the magazine where she had got candid about Malti’s birth and how she was premature. “I was in the OR [operating room] when she came out. She was so small, smaller than my hand. I saw what the intensive-care nurses do. They do God’s work. Nick and I were both standing there as they intubated her. I don’t know how they even found what they needed [in her tiny body] to intubate her," the caption read.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first daughter in January last year. Later in the month of May, PeeCee had announced that her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was finally home after spending 100 days in the NICU. “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced. After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home," she had written.

On the professional front, Priyanka has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Hollywood film Ending Things along with Captain America star Anthony Mackie. Apart from this, she will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. PeeCee will also feature in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie titled Jee Le Zaraa in which she will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Priyanka will soon make her OTT debut with Citadel.

