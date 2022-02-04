Priyanka Deshpande Appears in Special Episode of Super Singer 8

The fifth season of Big Boss Tamil is arguably the best ever season of the reality show. The reason behind this is that Big Boss 5 had a lot of unexpected twists, rivalries, fights and also romance. Priyanka Deshpande, who became runner-up of the season, is in news as she returns to the singing reality show Super Singer. Priyanka, who became popular as Super Priyanka after anchoring previous seasons of the show, will again host this season.

In the recent promo of the show, she is seen sharing a very emotional moment with a small girl, who is a contestant. The promo is going viral on social media and fans are leaving comments on it.

In the promo video released by Sun TV she is seen crying and hugging a little girl after her performance. Priyanka is seen entering the show wearing a light peach salwar kameez. A voice over welcoming Priyanka to the show can be heard in the video. “Welcome back Priyanka," says the voice and a girl wearing a frock is seen bursting into tears. Priyanka rushes to hug her and wipes away tears.

Priyanka, who was an anchor of the show earlier, can’t anchor any other show presently due to her contract with Vijaya TV. Thus, her return on the show for a special episode has made everyone very emotional and naturally, the little contestants are glad to have her back. While Priyanka was a very controversial personality in Bigg Boss, her true soft and loving nature is now out in front of everyone. Fans do love this side of the popular presenter of Tamil TV industry.

