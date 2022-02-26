Priyanka Deshpande on Hyderabad Tour With Bigg Boss Friends

Priyanka Deshpande, the runner-up of Bogg Boss Tamil 5, has been a popular presenter for numerous reality TV shows, including Super Singer 8, on Vijay TV. Recently, she has turned into a vlogger with her own YouTube channel. The actor-presenter was on a Hyderabad trip recently with her Bigg Boss 5 friends Abhishek Raja, Pavani Reddy and Madhumita.

In her latest vlog, Priyanka is sitting in a car and greeting her fans, saying that she and her friends from Bigg Boss are going to do a tour of Hyderabad, and they will live the same way as they did in the Bigg Boss house.

Arriving at the Chennai airport, Priyanka was joined by her buddies Madhumita, Pavani and Abhishek. The four were seen having a lot of fun. They were seen dancing to songs, blowing kisses to the passers-by, and also eating cake.

The next day opens at a hotel where they are staying. Priyanka, Madhu and Pavani wake up after playing a wake-up song the same way as they used to in the Bigg Boss house.

First, they went to Shah Ghouse Hotel, which is one of the most popular eateries in Hyderabad. Then they drive down to Shilparamam, one of the popular tourist destinations in Hyderabad. There, they engaged in various activities such as shopping and puppetry. This is where the video ends.

But don’t worry, there is a part 2. The promo shows the four roaming around the streets wondering where they parked their car. Keep watching her channel for the next part of the group’s Hyderabad tour.

