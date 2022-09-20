Priyanka Mohan Joins The Cast of Dhanush-Starrer Captain Miller

The shooting for Dhanush’s next film Captain Miller is underway. It features the actor in a new avatar, and fans are super excited about the venture. Now, the excitement around the film has gone a notch up after actress Priyanka Mohan joined the cast. Her inclusion in Captain Miller was announced by Sathya Jyothi Films on Twitter. The banner also shared her first look. Priyanka has also announced the same on Twitter.

As of now, Sathya Jyothi Films has divulged no details about her role in the film.

Besides Captain Miller, Priyanka is also working on an untitled film starring actor Jayam Ravi. This film is directed by M Rajesh. Reportedly, the pre-production work for this film is underway. There are reports that an official announcement for this film will be made soon.

As stated in reports, Harris Jayaraj is scoring the music. Screen Scene Media Entertainment Pvt Ltd. is producing this film. Cinematographer-turned-actor Natarajan Subramaniam aka Natty, Rao Ramesh and VTV Ganesh will be seen enacting important characters. Details regarding the plot and storyline are under wraps.

Priyanka has worked in some other films as well. She was last seen in the film Don, written and directed by Cibi Chakravarthy. Don revolved around the story of a youngster from his college to married life. Don received mixed reviews.

In addition to Don, Priyanka was seen in films Etharkkum Thunindhavan, Doctor, Sreekaram and Gang Leader. Among these films, Doctor was a smashing hit. Priyanka was the recipient of the South Indian International Movie Awards under the best debutant actress category. She carved a niche among the audience with this movie.

