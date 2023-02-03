Priyanka Nalkari, after impressing the Tamil TV audience in Roja, is all set to make them fall in love with her again. The actress is gearing up for her new show, titled Seetharaman. The show is said to be announcing its premiere date soon. According to reports, the daily soap is about the story of a newly-married woman facing hurdles in her in-law’s house and how she overcomes it.

The promo of Seetharaman has been released by ZEE Tamil. The clip shows Priyanka looking gorgeous as a bride. But she can be seen standing outside the house with her suitcases. After a few frames, it begins to rain and tears can be seen welling up in her eyes. Popular film actress Raksha is going to play the role of the protagonist’s mother in the upcoming serial Seetharaman. The caption of the post said, “Seetharaman coming soon."

Raksha is returning to the small screens after many years and it makes her fans happy to watch her essaying the role in the daily soap. This year, the Tamil telly world has become more diverse with its lineup and new projects. Some of the brand-new serials that are also waiting in the pipeline to engage the audience are Aha Kalyanam and Vikram Vedha.

Priyanka was last seen in Roja along with Sibbu Suryan in the lead roles. The Sun TV’s hit serial was one of the longest-running Tamil television shows. The other supporting cast of the serial includes Gayatri Shastry, Smriti Kashyap, Vadivukkarasi, Vasu Vikram, Dev Anand Sharma, and Shiva Subramanian.

