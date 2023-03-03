Kannada actress Priyanka Upendra is all set to feature in the upcoming film Detective Teekshna. Directed by Trivikram Raghu, the Kannada movie also stars Manjunath Hegde and Muni Venkat Charan in the lead roles. Now, as the shooting of the film has been completed, the release date of the film is soon going to be announced. This multilingual film will mark the directorial debut of Trivikrama Raghu. Detective Teekshna will mark Priyanka Upendra’s 50th film. Fans are waiting for the announcement of the release date.

Produced by Purushottam B Koyyur, the film will also release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali, Oriya, and Hindi languages. With music by Rohith Peddapalli, the cinematography of the film is handled by Manu Dasappa. The story, screenplay, and dialogue from the film are also penned by Trivikram Raghu.

Speaking about the film in a media portal, Priyanka said: “It is a story-oriented film. A fresh film with striking visuals." She further added, “This will inspire many women, especially girls who used to watch male heroes, as now they will see female superheroes in Detective Teekshna. There is no doubt that the movie will have a positive impact in educating them (people) that women are as brave, intelligent, and strong as men, and that they can solve crimes as men do".

The first look poster of the film was recently launched, and it went viral in no time. Social media users have commented on the now-viral post. One user wrote, “All the best Mam for your upcoming blockbuster". Another user commented, “Madam eagerly waiting for it…. from Kiccha Sudeepa fans". One user also wrote, “The World is Kannada Cinema Territory".

The film’s team spoke about her role with a media portal. They revealed, “Being a very clever detective in this film, Priyanka’s character can read other’s minds and thoughts. She also has a special ability to find out about criminals’ illegal activities. Her character is different."

Hailing from West Bengal, Priyanka is a renowned actress of the late 90s and early 2000s. She worked extensively in Bengali, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films. She tied the knot with the renowned Kannada actor and director Upendra in 2003.

Priyanka Upendra is best known for Soldier, Uppi 2, Enemmy, and Kadhal Sadugudu. Now, she has a slew of upcoming films under her kitty including The Virus, Khaimara, Ugravatara, Miss Nandini, Master Anshuman, and PP.

