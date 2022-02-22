Producer Anbu Chezhian's Daughter A. Sushmita Ties The Knot With R. Sharan

The wedding ceremony of A. Sushmita, the daughter of well-known Tamil cinema producer G.N. Anbu Chezhian, to R. Sharan, the son of retired IAS officer C. Rajendran, was a star-studded affair, with several top celebrities, including actors Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and Prabhu, in attendance.

The photographs of the wedding have surfaced online. A. Sushmita and R. Sharan look elated as they pose for photos with the who’s who of the film industry.

Producers Boney Kapoor and Kalaipuli S. Thanu were also present at the ceremony, which took place on Monday at the Sri Ramachandra Convention Centre in Thiruvanmiyur, Chennai.

Actors Vikram Prabhu, Vijay Antony, Nasser, Manobala, Vaibhav, Subbu Panchu, Mayilsamy, and directors Venkat Prabhu, Lingusamy, Susi Ganesan, and Elred Kumar were among those who came to wish and bless the newlyweds.

Sushmita has a psychology degree from Ethiraj Women’s College in Chennai, as well as a management degree. At the age of 25, she runs more than 50 theatres.

She is also the owner of Tower Cinemas, a newly opened three-screen multiplex theatre in Madurai.

Sharan is the son of IAS Rajendran and the nephew of Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu. He has a bachelor’s degree in engineering and a master’s degree in business administration. Sharan is presently the director of Sun IAS Academy, one of India’s most prestigious civil service training organisations.

Anbu Chezhiyan, a well-known film financier, is a prominent figure in the Tamil cinema industry, having backed several films. Under the banner of Gopuram Films, he also produces and distributes films. Among the popular films made under his production house are Aandavan Kattala, Marudhu, and Thanga Magan.

While, Sushmitha’s Gopuram multiplex in Madurai has the most up-to-date laser and 3D projection technology, as well as a Dolby screen and a four-way surround sound system. It also features a big ambience with plush and comfortable seats.

Sushmitha also plans to convert the iconic Raj Theatre in Chennai’s Saidapet district into a six-screen multiplex in future.

