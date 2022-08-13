Producer Ashwini Dutt reveals Prabhas, not Jr NTR, was first choice for Student No. 1

Iconic filmmaker SS Rajamouli made his debut in Tollywood with romantic action drama Student No. 1 in 2001. Jr NTR’s performance in this coming-of-age film was applauded by critics and audience alike. The movie established Jr NTR as a leading actor in the film industry. This was the second film of Jr NTR.

However, Jr NTR was not the first choice as the hero for this film. Initially, makers wanted to rope in Prabhas for the titular role. This was revealed recently by producer Chalasani Ashwini Dutt in an episode of celebrity talk show Alitho Saradaga.

Alitho Saradaga is hosted by renowned comedian Ali. Ashwini said that they were searching for the lead actor after Student No. 1’s story was ready. Initially, they decided to cast Prabhas in the titular role. The decision was changed after late actor Nandamuri Harikrishna asked them to cast his son Jr NTR.

Ashwini had produced Student No. 1 under the banner of his production company Vyjayanthi Movies.

Besides Student No 1, Ashwini also talked about his upcoming film Project K. According to Ashwini, almost 55 percent of the shoot of this ambitious science fiction film has been completed by now. The star studded film features Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in an important role in the movie.

According to reports, recently a schedule of the film was completed at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. There were some solo scenes involving Prabhas and a couple of sequences with Deepika Padukone also in this schedule. This is Deepika’s first Telugu film.

Besides the stellar cast, the makers are also staying a foot forward in technology for Project K. Makers are using Alexa 65 camera for shooting. Cost of this camera is a whopping Rs 8 crore.

This camera has been used in shooting of mega budget Hollywood films like The Avengers, Godzilla and King Kong. There is a special reason why this camera has been bought to use in Project K’s filming. According to reports, this camera can capture high end motion pictures. Special technicians have also been roped in for putting this camera to effective use.

According to reports, Project K is expected to be released on October 18 next year or in January 2024.Nag Ashwin has written and directed this movie.

