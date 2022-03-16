Producer Balaji Nagalingam Alleges Jabardasth Anchor Rashmi Threatened Him

Telugu film producer Balaji Nagalingam has made a sensational revelation in an interview claiming that Telugu television presenter and actress Rashmi Gautam had once threatened him. Balaji claimed, in a recent interview, that Rashmi was signed for a film titled Rani Gari Bangla. She was also okay with the remuneration she was receiving for the film. However, when only one song of the film was left to be dubbed, Rashmi demanded to change the hero of the film. When the producer tried to talk to Rashmi, she kept threatening him saying that she knew senior actor Nagebdra Babu, popularly known as Nagababu, and Mallelmala Shyam Prasad Reddy, the veteran producer.

Balaji Nagalingam responded to Rashmi saying that he had been in the industry for a long time too. He also knew Nagababu and Mallelmala Shyam Prasad Reddy. Balaji Nagalingam said that he still has the call recording of Rashmi talking to him. Balaji asked Rashmi to be honest and then Rashmi took the agreed remuneration and finally came and finished shooting.

Rani Gari Bangala was released on 29 July 2016. The movie was directed by D Divakar Reddy and featured Anand Nanda and Rashmi Gautam in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Rashmi will perform an item song in Chiranjeevi starrer Bhola Shankar. Sekhar Master has been roped in to choreograph the song. It is reported that Rashmi has charged Rs 40 lakh for the song.

Rashmi Gautam hails from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Gautam was spotted by actress Sangeetha at a reality dance event and after the she appeared in a supporting role in the Telugu film Prasthanam in 2010. Sangeetha suggested her to Mugil, who cast her in the lead role of Narmada in the Tamil film Kandaen in 2011. Rashmi received appreciation for her role in Siddu Jonnalagadda starrer Guntur Talkies.

Jabardasth and Dhee are Rashmi Gautam’s most famous works on Television. Rashmi also hosts the Telugu television comedy show Extra Jabardasth, now airing on ETV.

