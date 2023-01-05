Producer Boney Kapoor Announces Release Date Of Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu

Ardent fans of Ajith Kumar have been long waiting to find out the release date of his highly anticipated Tamil film Thunivu. Now, the film’s release date has finally been announced by producer Boney Kapoor. And Ajith’s fans are thrilled about the announcement. Team Thunivu declared the film’s release date ahead of Varisu’s trailer launch. On Wednesday, January 4, Boney Kapoor unveiled a new poster of Thunivu on Twitter and revealed that the film will open in theatres on January 11.

While announcing the release date, the producer tweeted, “Thunivu to screen in Theatres across the world on January 11, 2023. #ThunivuPongal."

It was long back confirmed that Thunivu and Varisu are slated for Pongal 2023 release. However, the makers of both films delayed announcing the release dates for unknown reasons. However, it is finally known that Varisu will debut in theatres on January 11, followed by Vairu on January 12.

A couple of days ago, the makers of Thunivu dropped the upcoming film’s much-awaited trailer, and it opened to a thunderous response. On YouTube, the Thunivu trailer has garnered over 50 million views and received more than 14 lakh likes so far. And now, team Vairsu has also released the trailer of the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer. And within one hour of its release, the Varisu trailer has managed to rake in more than a whopping 5 million views.

Now, it will be interesting to see if Varisu’s trailer manages to surpass the views received by Thunivu’s trailer or not. However, both trailers have taken fans’ excitement about Thunivu and Varisu’s box-office clash a notch higher.

