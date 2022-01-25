Producer Dil Raju Reveals Vamshi Paidipally To Direct Vijay’S Thalapathy 66

Producer Dil Raju has given a new update on Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film, which is likely to be titled Thalapathy 66. In a recent interview to a regional television channel, Raju revealed that the film will go on the floors in March and if all goes as planned then it is expected to be released during Diwali this year. If for some reason the movie does not get released on Diwali then it will be released on Sankranthi next year.

Earlier it was confirmed that Vijay and director Vamshi Paidipally are coming together for an untitled film. This movie is expected to be titled Thalapathy 66. Raju said in the interview that when actor Vijay heard the film’s story he said that it’s been 20 years since he heard a story like this.

Not just Vijay’s fans but the movie buffs too will now be eagerly waiting for the film.

This movie will be a family drama and Vijay will be playing two different roles, according to reports. S Thaman will be composing music for this film and it is being produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Vijay’s Beast is all set to be released soon. Pooja Hegde will be seen starring opposite him in the movie.

Beast is scheduled to release on April 14 and its promotion is expected to start soon. The film has been directed by Nelson Dilipkumar while the music is given by Anirudh Ravichander. Produced by Kalanithi Maran the film will be released under the banner of Sun Pictures.

