Producer Lalit Kumat Reveals Vijay’s Master Almost Got An OTT-Only Release

Master was released in January 2021 at a time when theatres were still recovering after the bleak period following the pandemic.

December 26, 2022

However, he said that once he informed Vijay, the latter decided to go for a theatrical release despite the odds.
Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film Varisu is being released in Tamil Nadu by reputed producer-distributor Lalit Kumar’s Seven Screen Studio Banner. Lalit Kumar was one of the distinguished guests, who spoke during the audio launch event of Varisu held on December 24 at Nehru Stadium in Chennai. Lalit Kumar had also released one of Vijay’s previous films Master. Lalit shared an anecdote about the release of Master and revealed that the film was almost released on OTT instead of getting a theatrical release.

Master was released in January 2021 at a time when theatres were still recovering after the bleak period following the COVID-19 pandemic. Only 50 per cent occupancy in theatres was allowed at that time. Footfall at theatres was really low and releasing a movie in theatres was risky. Lalit Kumar revealed that at that point, a big OTT platform had offered to buy Master and the film would have had an OTT release.

However, he said that once he informed Vijay, the latter decided to go for a theatrical release despite the odds. “Vijay said that we should support the theater owners," Lalit said. The decision did not backfire as Master turned out to be a massive success at the box office despite its release while the threat of the pandemic was still looming. Master was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and had Vijay Sethupathi along with Thalapathy Vijay.

It is noteworthy that Lalith Kumar is going to release Varisu in around 500 theatres in Tamil Nadu.

