Producer Mangesh Desai Of Dharmaveer Fame Meets With Accident, Escapes Unhurt

Mangesh Desai, the producer of Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane, which was a biopic of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, reportedly met with an accident. He and the other passengers escaped unhurt. The accident took place at Konkan Bhavan on Sion Panvel Highway.

Mangesh Desai was on his way to Karjat with his family when the car in front suddenly stopped, causing his vehicle to bump into it. However, Desai made a video right from the spot of the accident, along with his family, to assure his fans and friends that they were fine. The car met with some critical damage though. Take a look at the video.

In the video, he says, “Since the blessings of all of you and Ganpati Bappa are with me, nothing can happen to me. I am fine. There has been only a minor accident in which the vehicle was damaged. But my family was not harmed. I got a lot of calls and messages enquiring about how we are. So, I want to let you all know that we are safe".

Just a day ago, the producer shared a post wishing everyone on the occasion of Ekadashi.

On the success of Dharmaveer: Mukkam Post Thane, he has said that the present chief minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde helped him during the making of the movie by providing historical accurate facts about Anand Dighe.

The Pravin Tarde directorial hit the bull’s eye, making a lot of money at the box office.

