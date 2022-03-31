Producer Rajan Makes This Controversial Statement on Ajith’s Valimai

Producer K. Rajan has said distributors of Ajith-starrer Valimai have suffered a loss of 10 percent in Chennai and Chengalpattu and 20 percent in the areas beyond Chengalpattu. Rajan said that being in the distributor’s committee this is what he heard from respective distributors.

He further went on to say that Valimai did make a profit for certain theatre owners but overall Valimai’s distributors suffered a loss of 10 percent to 20 percent.

Advertisement

The box office figures of Valimai are already disputed and a statement like this from a senior producer is expected to stir more controversy regarding the film’s collection.

Ajith’s Valimai was directed by H. Vinoth. Boney Kapoor bankrolled the film under Bayview Projects LLP in collaboration with Zee Studios. Valimai was released worldwide on February 24.

Valimai was initially scheduled to release in November 2020, to coincide with the festival of Diwali. However, the film’s shooting was suspended due to the pandemic, thus resulting in the delay of its release.

Valimai also has Karthikeya, Huma Qureshi, and Gurbani Judge in key roles.

Valimai was one of the most anticipated films of the year and its impact was felt, even before the film was released. The hashtag #ValimaiUpdate becoming a trending topic on Twitter.

Valimai became the second most tweeted film in India, according to a year-ender survey report released by Twitter in December 2021.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Boney Kapoor had expressed his plans for a sequel and more future installments so that the film would be developed into a franchise.

Advertisement

The plot of Valimai revolves around Arjun (played by Ajith) who is a police officer and is assigned the task of tracking down a group of outlaw bikers following their involvement in many crimes.

This film marked the second collaboration between Ajith, Vinoth, and Kapoor after Nerkonda Paarvai which was released in 2019.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.