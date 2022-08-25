Producer Shamim Akhtar, Director Sanjeev Trigunayat Announce Their Next Projects

Filmmaker Shamim Akhtar and writer-director Sanjeev Trigunayat have announced two of their upcoming projects in Mumbai. The movie features Amaad Mintoo, Chelsi Negi, and Komal Soni in the lead roles. At the same time, Ramesh Goyal, Shiva, Feroz Pathan, Sana Khan, Rajkumar Kanojia, Javed Haider, and Prithvi will be seen playing the other important roles in the movie.

The director announced that first, they will shoot the romantic film and after that, they will start the shooting of the second film.

Astrologer Ram Siyasan Shastri was also present at the event where the two films were films.

He congratulated the producer and director of the film Shamim Akhtar and Sanjeev Trigunayat and the entire team. He said that the team is making the film with good intentions and he hopes that a good movie will be made, which will be appreciated by the audience.

Actor Amaad Mintoo thanked director Sanjiv and producer Shamim Akhtar, saying that he feels blessed to have been selected for such a lovely project.

Ranveer Wadhwani was in charge of casting the film. At the same time, the responsibility of campaigning has been given to Akhilesh Singh’s Publish Media Team.

Apart from this, comedians Sunil Pal, KK Goswami, Ravi Shankar Pandey, Amit Kaushik, Jitendra Varanasi, Santosh Pal, Vidya Shankar, Sunny Chalsar, Baldev Purani, Daksha Nagarkar, Sonu Kuntal were also part of the film.

