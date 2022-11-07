Producer Subaskaran Said Yes to Ponniyin Selvan: I in 2 Minutes: Mani Ratnam

Ponniyin Selvan: I has become one of the top grossers in Tamil cinema by making about Rs 500 crores worldwide. The historical drama is based on legendary writer Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1954 released epic novel of the same title. The cast and crew members, including Mani Ratnam and leading men Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, and Jayam Ravi celebrated the massive success of the film at a grand event that was held in Chennai on Saturday.

In the event, Mani Ratnam shared that when he had a conversation with producer Subaskaran about the making of the magnum opus, he agreed to back the film within two minutes under the banner Lyca Productions. On the other hand, he thanked the actors for not gaining weight during the pandemic and said that they all worked as one family. He expressed his gratitude to the technicians, make-up artists, carpenters and the entire crew for relentlessly working on the film.

Karthi also shared that he hasn’t done many multi-starrer in his career. “This film allowed us to work together as a team. So much so that we would have Vikram sir doing the work of an assistant director, while Ravi and I would be riding horses together," he added. He also mentioned that since it is the season for pan-India, they did the promotions together too and he observed that Ponniyin Selvan is not just a Tamil film but a film about Tamil Nadu.

Lyca Productions and Mani Ratnam also donated a sum of Rs 1 crore to the Kalki Krishnamurthy Memorial Trust. A cheque was given to the trust’s managing trustee Seetha Ravi in the presence of Kalki’s son Kalki Rajendran.

According to recent reports by Pinkvilla, the second and final part of the chronicle has been titled Ponniyin Selvan 2 and is expected to hit theatres on April 28, next year. The makers will make an official announcement about the same in a couple of days. If reports are to be believed, the makers will release the audio and promo videos of the sequel by February, next year.

The Mani Ratnam directorial also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles.

