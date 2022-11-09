Producer Udhayanidhi Stalin's Screen-Sharing Formula For Thunivu And Varisu Revealed

On the occasion of Pongal, Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu will lock horns at the box office. There is lots of buzz on social media about the two big-budget ventures. Both Ajith and Vijay have massive support from the audience. Amid all, film producer, actor, and politician Udhayanidhi Stalin has released a statement on the screen-sharing pattern of the two high-budgeted projects.

At a press conference, the producer said that between Varisu and Thunivu, I am not entitled to give more screens to Thunivu alone. The screens will be shared equally among the two biggies. He further said it will be interesting to see the clash of two biggies at the box office. The movie, which performs better, will get an increased share of screens after the first weekend.

Vijay, Rashmika Mandana, Prakash Raj, Yogi Babu, Sarath Kumar, Jayasudha, Prabhu, Shaam, Meka Srikanth, and Sangeeta Krish all appear in the Vamsi-directed Varisu.

In the first glimpse of Varisu, Vijay had a steely, intense gaze in the look. He was dressed in a three-piece suit with grey plaid. The slogan “The Boss Returns" circulated online.

This will be Vijay’s first Telugu movie and is expected to be a poignant family drama. It might be screened on Pongal 2023. Varisu will be dubbed in multiple languages. Rashmika and Vijay will be paired up onscreen for the first time. Recently, Thalapathy Vijay released his first single from the movie, Ranjithame. The song is admired by people and crossed 10 million on YouTube within 20 hours.

Thunivu is directed by H. Vinoth and bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. The first song from the movie Chilla Chilla is expected to get released on children’s day. Ajith is lounging in a recliner carrying a gun in the first look poster. The actor has a thick white beard, and the snap also portrays him with an ear stud.

Although Thunivu’s character and other specifics are not evident from the first look poster, it appears that the movie will be another swashbuckling adventure from Ajith. The name is also reminiscent of his other projects, Vivegam, Veeram, and Valimai, which are celebrated personal qualities. Ajith and H Vinoth have previously worked together on the films Valimai and Nerkonda Paaravai, and Thunivu marks their third collaboration.

