Producers from Tamil and Telugu Film Industries Eager to Remake Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2?

Director Anees Bazmee’s Blockbuster horror-comedy flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that recently completed 50 days in the theatre and saw grand performances by Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Adavani and Tabu has become one of the most successful films of the year. The Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani production has collected around Rs 185 crores in India with figures reaching approximately Rs 250 crores if worldwide collections are to be reckoned.

With such critical acclaim, producers from the Tamil and Telugu Film Industry are eager to remake Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in their native languages. A source close to the development said, “Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is among the biggest successes of Bollywood this year, which has not just done the numbers, but also found appreciation from the audience. Horror comedy is a very popular genre in the Tamil & Telugu film industry, which more often than not manage to get cash registers ringing. The Southern industry has mastered this space much before the Hindi film industry, and given the popularity of the genre, multiple producers are looking to remake Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Tamil and Telugu."

The Hindi Producers have yet to make any concrete decision whether Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani are willing to part ways with the rights for remake or whether to co-produce it with the southern banners. The source divulged that various conversations on this matter are taking place with multiple producers.

“They are yet to decide on who will they sell the rights too. Several discussions are going on, in-fact, one of the producers wants Anees Bazmee to direct the film in Telugu with a top name, to retain flavour of the original."

The original ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa ‘ was a remake of Tamil film titled ‘Chandramukhi’ which was adapted from a Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazhu’. If the makers and producers were to reach a general consensus, it would be fair to say that tables will turn and South movie-goers could watch a remake of a Bollywood film.

The star of the movie, Kartika Aaryan, has been shooting for Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada that is slated to release sometimes in November. The actor would also feature in a Sajid Nadadiwala’s production. On the other hand, Anees Bazmee would be directing No Entry 2 that will star Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

