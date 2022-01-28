Producers Reject Rs 400 Cr bid for Theatrical Rights of Pushpa: The Rise's Sequel

After the humongous worldwide success of Pusha: The Rise, the makers of the film have reportedly rejected an offer of Rs 400 crores for the theatrical right of Allu Arjun-starrer’s sequel.

The film, among other languages, turned out to be a big hit in India’s northern parts as well, making record-breaking collections. The Hindi version of the film was also released in Nepal where it received a massive response.

Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions of the film also performed well. Amid the success of Puspha: The Rise, its sequel named Pushpa: The Rule, is creating a lot of hype.

According to reports, a reputed production house made a bid of Rs 400 crore for the theatrical rights to Pushpa: The Rule in all languages. This does not include the film’s OTT and satellite rights. Even before the picture has gone on floors, it’s difficult not to be tempted by such a generous offer.

But the producers at Mythri Movie Makers are said to have declined the offer. They believe now that the Hindi market has opened up, the potential for Pushpa 2 is greater and wider. Pushpa producers are optimistic about the success of Pushpa 2 after the film’s performance in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, as well as Kerala, where Allu Arjun has a large fan base. Buoyed by the success of Puspha: The Rise, they believe that the Hindi box office collection for the second part will be huge.

The first installment of the film shows the life of red sandalwood smugglers in Andhra Pradesh’s Seshachalam area. The Sukumar film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in lead roles.

The songs of this movie have also created a sensation on YouTube. All the songs from the film received an overwhelming response from the audience.

