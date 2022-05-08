Project K: Disha Patani Joins Prabhas and Deepika Padukone Starrer, Gets Special Welcome From Team

Disha Patani has joined the cast of Prabhas and Deepika Padukone starrer Project K. On Saturday night, Disha took to social media and shared a glimpse of her welcome from the team. The young star was welcomed with a special gift from the makers who mentioned how thrilled they are to have her join the film. The film also stars legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan.

Directed by Nag Ashwin Project K is a sci-fi and has been creating a buzz on social media for a long time now. Reportedly, the film is also one of India’s most expensive films of all time. Prabhas and Deepika are already shooting for the same and are currently in Hyderabad.

Earlier, Prabhas also shared his excitement of working with Amitabh Bachchan. He dropped a picture of the actor on social media and wrote, “This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of Project K today with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, sir." Later, Amitabh Bachchan also shared his experience of working with Prabhas and tweeted, “First day .. first shot .. the first film with the ‘Baahubali’ Prabhas .. and such an honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility…To imbibe to learn."

Meanwhile, talking about Disha Patani, she was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Disha now has a number of projects in her pipeline including Ek Villian Returns, Dharma Productions’ Yodha a modern-day action entertainer and Balaji’s KTina. Apart from this, earlier in March, Koimoi.com reported that Disha is likely to replace Samantha Ruth Prabhu for Pushpa 2 or Pushpa: The Rule. Disha, who reportedly refused to do the item song for Pushpa, will apparently shake a leg in the second part of the film. However, there is no official announcement so far.

