Project K Makers Share Glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan's Character on His Birthday, Take a Look

Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 today and everyone from friends, family, fans, and colleagues took to social media to wish him. However, a special wish amongst them all was from the team of Project K. Project K is a pan-Indian Telugu science fiction film directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The team took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter to share a heartfelt note for the star and released a poster for the movie as well.

The post called Amitabh Bachchan a “powerhouse that has entertained for more than 5 decades." The caption of the tweet read: “Can’t wait to show the world the new avatar you’ve unleashed this time. Here’s to the 80th & many more! May the force be with you always & you’re the force behind us." The tweet was signed off by “Team Project K."

The team also unveiled a new poster of the movie that featured a fist with a cloth wrapped around it. Netizens couldn’t keep calm after catching a glimpse of the poster and left several appreciative comments on the same. One Twitter user wrote: “Amitabh as a trainer and #Prabhas as a street fighter", replete with a fire emoji, while another user wrote," Happy birthday Sr Bachchan sir!"

The highly anticipated film Project K—also stars South Indian superstar Prabhas, along with Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. Reportedly, director Nag Ashwin had previously mentioned that he felt “lucky and blessed" that Amitabh had selected Project K among the many choices that he had. He had said, “It is a full-length role which we believe will do justice to the legend that he is."

Apart from that, Prabhas also took to Instagram to speak about how working with Amitabh was a “dream come true." He wrote in his caption, “This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir."

