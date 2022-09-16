Project K: Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer to Get Hollywood Action Directors On Board, Read Details

The makers of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Project-K is leaving no stones unturned to make it bigger and better. A great hype for the Nag Ashwin directorial has already been created. Now, it is being said that the makers have been putting their efforts to rope in action directors from Hollywood to choreograph the action sequences on par with the international movie. The science-fiction thriller has completed 55% of its shooting and another schedule of the shooting started recently.

‘Mahanati’ fame Nag Ashwin, who has been directing the movie with a whopping budget of more than Rs.500 crores, has planned five lengthy action blocks in the recently started schedule where as many as five Hollywood action directors have proposed to lend their services. It would make the action blocks more effective in a never before action sequences on the Indian silver screen. It is learnt that Radhe Shyam star Prabhas has allotted as many as 200 days to the movie where 90% of the shooting to be completed in the famous Ramoji Film City (RFC) located in the outskirts of the happening city Hyderabad.

Advertisement

According to the inside sources from the Project-K movie unit, the makers has been purchased a camera called Ari Alexa 65 at a cost of Rs.8 crores to shoot the major portion of the movie, which was earlier used in Hollywood blockbusters like ‘Avengers’ and ‘Godzilla’. In the recent times, director Nag Ashwin requested the famous Indian four-wheeler maker Anand Mahindra to extend his helping hand in the movie making.

Advertisement

When it comes to the story of the movie, it is learnt that the movie is based on the Indian legend Mahabharata with third world war as its background where Amitabh Bachchan has been playing the role similar to Aswathama and Prabhas has been playing the role in the shades of Karna in Mahabharata.

The ‘Project-K’ movie which has been under making on blue mat is produced by famous movie producer Aswini Dutt and Mikki J Mayor was roped in to score the music to the movie which is scheduled to release in 2024.

Advertisement

When it comes to other movies, Prabhas will be playing a mass role in Prasanth Neel directorial ‘Salaar’ which is scheduled to release on September 2, 2023.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here