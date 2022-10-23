Project K Team Sends Birthday Wishes To Prabhas With a New 'Heroic' Poster; Check Here

Prabhas’ futuristic film Project K under the direction of creative director Nag Ashwin is the most-awaited movie, for various reasons. The film marks pan-India star Prabhas Nag Ashwin’s first collaboration. Since there is a long way to go for the release of the movie, the makers are coming up with small treats on the birthdays of the actors. On Sunday i.e on the occasion of Prabhas’ birthday, the makers released a new poster, showing the hand of the actor with armor punching the air. The words on the poster- ‘Heroes are not born, They RISE…’ specify Prabhas’ heroic character.

Soon after the poster was released, several fans expressed excitement for the film. “Prabhas is here to change the face of Indian Cinema. @nagashwin7 is an amazing storyteller with amazing emotional screenplay writing and the Project K is truly, most ambitious and most epic venture," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user compared Prabhas’ armour to Ironman and shared, “Is this a superhero movie?? It is just like some kind of armour like Ironman".

Besides Prabhas, Project K also stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles. Earlier this month on Big B’s birthday, team Project K also shared another poster that featured a fist with a cloth wrapped around it. Along with the poster, the film’s team sent wishes to Amitabh Bachchan and called him a ‘powerhouse that has entertained for more than 5 decades’. “A powerhouse that has entertained for more than 5 decades! Can’t wait to show the world the new avatar you’ve unleashed this time. Here’s to the 80th & many more! May the force be with you always & you’re the force behind us @SrBachchan sir - Team #ProjectK," their note read.

Reportedly, Project K is based on the Indian legend Mahabharata with third world war as its background. It is learnt that Amitabh Bachchan will be playing the role similar to Aswathama and Prabhas will be seen playing the role in the shades of Karna in Mahabharata. The film’s release date has not been announced so far.

