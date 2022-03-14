'Promises to be Exciting': Nag Ashwin Visits Mahindra Research Valley. Here's Why

Tollywood director Nag Ashwin, in early March, reached out to industrialist Anand Mahindra to help him and his team manufacture a few next-generation vehicles for his new film Project K. The latest news is that the director recently visited the Mahindra Research Valley as he has partnered with Anand Mahindra to design a new line of automobiles that will later be used during Project K’s shoot.

Sharing glimpses from his time at Mahindra Research Valley, the director tweeted, “What a beautiful campus, where nature meets cutting edge tech…a fruitful start to our journey with @Velu_Mahindra and team..thank you so much @anandmahindra sir. This promises to be v exciting. #mahindraresearchvalley #projectk"

Sharing a couple of pictures from Mahindra Research Valley (MRV), the director in his Tweet lauded Anand Mahindra and his team. In the Tweet, Ashwin also praised the MRV by calling it a ‘beautiful campus.’ He thanked the Mahindra chairman for his help and promised that the film would be an exciting project.

Following this, the business tycoon replied that he was excited to support the venture and also called it a ‘blockbuster’. He wrote, “Well @nagashwin7 I have to admit you have got me as excited now about this blockbuster sci-fi film you’re creating. I have a hunch you’re going to beat Hollywood hollow…"

The sci-fi thriller features Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone in prominent roles. With Project K, Deepika will reportedly mark her Telugu debut and the first collaboration between Prabhas and Nag Ashwin.

In early March, soon after Ashwin in a series of Tweets sought help from Anand Mahindra, the business tycoon responded, saying he could not refuse the opportunity. Anand Mahindra, in his Tweet also assured Ashwin that he would have the Chief of Global Product Development of the company to assist him and Project K’s team.

For the unversed, the film is said to be made on a budget of Rs 500 crores and is based on the concept of time travelling.

