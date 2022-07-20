Promo of Laththi Teaser Gives a Glimpse Into Vishal’s Cop Avatar

The shooting for Tamil star Vishal’s much-awaited film Laththi has been wrapped up recently. The makers have now released a short promo of the teaser and the video gives a glimpse into Vishal’s character in this cop drama. Vishal is playing the role of a police officer in the film.

The promo featuring Vishal in a police uniform also gives a hint about the high-octane action sequences of the film. Yuvan Shankar Raja’s background score has elevated the mood of the antecedent teaser. This promo looks promising and manages to create curiosity among the viewers.

The maker also announced the teaser release date with the promo. The full teaser will be out on July 24, Sunday. The teaser promo has already created a hype around the movie and it has garnered over one million views on YouTube.

Advertisement

The action drama is directed by debutant Vinoth Kumar, a former associate of director Gaurav Narayanan, known for films like Sigaram Thodu and Ippadai Vellum. The movie is bankrolled by Ramana and Nanda under the banner of Rana Productions. Cinematography of the film has been done by KT Balasubramaniem. NB Srikanth has handled editing for the movie.

Sunaina plays the female lead in the movie marking her second collaboration with Vishal after Samar. The rest of the cast is yet to be officially revealed by the makers.

The film is in post-production stage now and it is expected to hit theatres in September or October. Initially, the film was scheduled to release on August 12, but the plan has changed now due to various reasons.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.